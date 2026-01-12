On a separate note, I called in Parliament this week for Cornwall to be included in the Rural Fuel Duty Relief scheme, which would provide a 5p per litre discount in certain remote areas like ours. North Cornwall residents spend on average about £800 more every year on fuel costs, compared to people who live in cities. I pointed out in a debate that 75 per cent of our rural journeys here are made by car, and that fuel can cost up to 15 per cent more at the pump. For our families who rely on their cars to get to work, school or hospital/GP appointments, the current system is quite unfair and outdated to say the least. That’s why I’ve already written to the Treasury Minister to follow up after the debate, and will keep pushing hard for the change.