WE’VE seen an absolutely huge step forward this week in our campaign for ‘Ryan’s Law’, and I want to start by thanking the Saltern family from St Teath, who have fought tirelessly since Ryan’s tragic death in a hit-and-run in our constituency.
I was really proud to formally bring forward Ryan’s Law in Parliament through an amendment to the Sentencing Bill (New Clause 35) a couple months back, and was very pleased this week to hear the government has now launched a consultation on tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers. The current law allowed the driver responsible for Ryan’s death to avoid prison, despite failing to stop and call for help… something no family should ever have to go through. I’ll continue backing the campaign every step of the way, and have shared consultation details on my Facebook page (just search ‘Ben Maguire MP’) - please do click the link and take part. A huge thanks again to Mark, Helen, and Leanne Saltern for their really inspiring campaign.
On a separate note, I called in Parliament this week for Cornwall to be included in the Rural Fuel Duty Relief scheme, which would provide a 5p per litre discount in certain remote areas like ours. North Cornwall residents spend on average about £800 more every year on fuel costs, compared to people who live in cities. I pointed out in a debate that 75 per cent of our rural journeys here are made by car, and that fuel can cost up to 15 per cent more at the pump. For our families who rely on their cars to get to work, school or hospital/GP appointments, the current system is quite unfair and outdated to say the least. That’s why I’ve already written to the Treasury Minister to follow up after the debate, and will keep pushing hard for the change.
Following recent news that Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner has resigned from the Conservative Party, I’ve also renewed my call this week for Launceston Police Station’s public front desk to be reopened. I’ve campaigned consistently for this, having raised it in the House of Commons, writing to the Commissioner, and making a clear-cut case for better rural policing. Without an accessible police desk in the town, many residents have told me they feel they’ve nowhere to turn, and no one to speak to. Now that she is no longer party-aligned, the PCC has a real opportunity to act in the public interest, free from political pressures, and deliver on a much needed local priority.
Continuing my work on the issue of domestic abuse this week, I’ve joined forces with Women’s Aid on their campaign to reduce the financial barriers women and children face when fleeing abusive situations. I’ve officially begun the process of applying for a Parliamentary debate on access to justice for domestic abuse survivors, and will be urging MPs from across all parties to join me and share cases from their own communities. Victims deserve protection and proper support, yet the current means test unfortunately puts many legal hurdles in place that can leave them trapped.
Finally, I was glad to hold a surgery with constituents in Bude this week, and also attend the official opening of the Bude Banking Hub while in the town, which will make a real difference for local residents and businesses. I’ve been escalating my efforts to deliver a similar hub in Wadebridge, and will keep pushing for better banking access wherever it's needed across North Cornwall.
