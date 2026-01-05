One of the initial partnerships we’re exploring is with The Goods Shed in Wadebridge, which could host a dedicated clinical space for community dental care, complete with x-ray facilities and treatment chairs. This kind of local delivery model could reduce the need for people to travel long distances or go private just to access essential care. Cornwall is currently one of the worst-served areas in England for NHS dental provision, with just 38 NHS dentists per 100,000 people. That’s why this new group will also be looking at pragmatic solutions like supervised student clinics, community outreach, and can hopefully be replicated in other areas right across the Duchy. I want to thank everyone who has helped get us to this point, especially the trustees at The Goods Shed and the residents who’ve shared so many shocking dentistry stories. There’s of course much more to do in the coming months, but I’m very proud of this milestone.