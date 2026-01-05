IMPROVING our opportunities in South East Cornwall is one of my top priorities as your MP.
I want to see higher quality, better-paid jobs rooted in our communities, so that young people in towns like Liskeard, Callington and Saltash can build secure futures here, and adults can access fulfilling work without long commutes or insecure contracts.
Seasonal work is part of the fabric of our economy here in South East Cornwall. Tourism is vital, but it must offer security for workers and be balanced by year-round opportunities in January as well as July. In December, I spoke in Parliament about the need for stronger employment rights in rural and coastal areas like ours. I welcome the Government’s Employment Rights Bill, but will continue pressing to ensure it truly raises living standards in places like ours, not just in cities.
I know that it is essential in our schools, to have a curriculum that sets our young people up for future prosperity, balanced with investment in their passions like music and art. There is great work happening to build a modern curriculum, but in Parliament, I made it clear that these policies must acknowledge specific barriers to education in subjects like the creative arts, including costs and staffing.
I’ve recently met with the Minister for Children and Families, Josh MacAlister OBE MP, raising concerns that families and teachers have shared with me regarding provisions for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). This is one of the top local issues in my inbox and I will continue to help design national policies that reflect a wide range of needs.
This January, the last online SEND Reform National Conversation takes place with Minister for Schools, Georgia Gould MP. I encourage families in South East Cornwall to make their voices heard as proposals are developed. Hearing directly from local voices is one of the best ways to communicate our area's needs to those at the top of government.
One of the main barriers to education and employment in South East Cornwall is the Tamar Tolls. I have been calling for cheaper tolls for local people, so I was incredibly disappointed at the news that the admin charges for the TamarTag may be increasing by 150 per cent. This proposal flew in the face of the needs of local people and would continue to act as a barrier for those accessing education, employment and services over in Plymouth. That’s why, alongside Plymouth’s Labour MPs, I wrote to the Joint Committee, urging them to be fully transparent about their reasoning and explore alternative options. I will keep you updated on the next steps.
I will continue to champion the needs of people in our area as part of my mission to improve skills and employment in South East Cornwall. We’ve seen good progress, and this year I want to see more of the right services coming into our area, so that we have our fair share.
