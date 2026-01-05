One of the main barriers to education and employment in South East Cornwall is the Tamar Tolls. I have been calling for cheaper tolls for local people, so I was incredibly disappointed at the news that the admin charges for the TamarTag may be increasing by 150 per cent. This proposal flew in the face of the needs of local people and would continue to act as a barrier for those accessing education, employment and services over in Plymouth. That’s why, alongside Plymouth’s Labour MPs, I wrote to the Joint Committee, urging them to be fully transparent about their reasoning and explore alternative options. I will keep you updated on the next steps.