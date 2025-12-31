ANIMAL welfare matters to people. From pets to wildlife, and the farm animals that are so important to our rural economy, this is an issue close to our hearts. That is why I am proud that, in the run-up to Christmas, this Labour Government launched the new Animal Welfare Strategy – the most ambitious programme for animal welfare in a generation.
Wildlife protection is a key part of this. The last Labour government passed the Hunting Act in 2004, and more than 20 years after that, concerns remain about illegal hunting under the guise of trail hunting – an activity that didn’t exist when the Act was passed. Banning trail hunting was a clear manifesto commitment, and this loophole is finally being closed. We are also banning cruel snare traps, which often injure pet dogs and badgers, and will introduce a close season for hares to protect them during breeding, vital given that brown hare populations have fallen by around 80 per cent over the last century. Penalties for cruelty against wildlife will be reviewed and strengthened so they match the tougher sentences already in place for pets and farmed animals.
For pets, the reforms tackle puppy farming and smuggling, ending the import of underage puppies and heavily pregnant dogs. A new single registration system for breeders will improve traceability and enforcement, and we will consult on licensing rescue and rehoming centres to ensure proper standards. We will also consult on banning electric shock collars, and through the Renters’ Rights Bill, make it easier for tenants to keep pets in rented homes.
As a rural MP and member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, I see firsthand the pride our farmers take in maintaining some of the highest welfare standards in the world. I am glad that this strategy supports farmers through the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, offering veterinary advice, funding, and disease prevention measures. It also phases out confinement systems like colony cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs, addresses welfare concerns around CO₂ stunning of pigs, and introduces humane slaughter standards for farmed fish, recognising their welfare in law for the first time.
This builds on the recently published Replacing Animals in Science Strategy, which sets out a five-year plan to reduce reliance on animal testing and accelerate modern alternatives, making the UK a global leader in ethical, humane science.
I am also pleased that penalties and enforcement powers for police to tackle pet dogs worrying livestock will be ramped up. Sheep being chased off cliffs and other livestock injuries are a real concern.
This strategy confronts outdated laws and closes the loopholes that have allowed poor practices to continue. It is bold, evidence based, and built on the values of care, respect, and compassion that define us as a nation of animal lovers. These reforms will help protect wildlife and improve conditions for pets and farm animals, and I will work to make sure they are delivered effectively.
