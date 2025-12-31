Wildlife protection is a key part of this. The last Labour government passed the Hunting Act in 2004, and more than 20 years after that, concerns remain about illegal hunting under the guise of trail hunting – an activity that didn’t exist when the Act was passed. Banning trail hunting was a clear manifesto commitment, and this loophole is finally being closed. We are also banning cruel snare traps, which often injure pet dogs and badgers, and will introduce a close season for hares to protect them during breeding, vital given that brown hare populations have fallen by around 80 per cent over the last century. Penalties for cruelty against wildlife will be reviewed and strengthened so they match the tougher sentences already in place for pets and farmed animals.