IT’S coming to the end of my second year, since being re-elected in April 2024.
In May, Sarah Preece increased the Liberal Democrat majority for the Cornwall Council division of Lostwithiel and Lanreath, previously held by Colin Martin, whilst Hilary Frank got nearly half of the votes in Saltash Essa.
It has been a mixed year for South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats, as Adam Sturtridge, chair, who is a St Mellion parish councillor, said: “Whilst we retained the three seats in SE Cornwall which we had previously held, four of us narrowly missed out on election as Cornwall councillors. But each of us have remained active and continue serving our respective communities on town and parish councils.”
Hilary Frank, who has been Cornwall councillor for Saltash Essa since 2013, said: “Reflecting on 2025, what stays with me most is how much of my work has been about keeping things closer to home. In my cabinet role for Children, Families and Schools, that has meant taking practical steps to make sure children and families can actually reach the support they need.
“Introducing automatic enrolment for free school meals is one example. It cuts through paperwork so children get the money they are entitled to, without families having to fight the system.
“Another has been developing two properties so we can begin running our own children’s homes, helping young people stay closer to the adults they trust, and reducing our reliance on costly private provision.
“Closer still, I’m pleased we’ve secured a future for Churchtown Farm Community Nature Reserve in Saltash, looking after a place people care about, and the wildlife and habitats it supports. The year ahead is about keeping these connections strong in the places we live our lives.”
Sarah Preece adds: “As Cornwall councillor and portfolio holder for Tourism, Localism and Planning, I have been navigating my divisional role alongside the work of cabinet. I have taken part in a wide range of economic and cultural boards, looking at Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly’s prosperity to ensure our priorities are heard and acted on.
“One of the most enjoyable parts of the role has been getting out across Cornwall, particularly the South East, to see firsthand the creativity, ambition and community spirit that drive so many local projects.
“An undoubted highlight was joining Dobwalls Primary School for the Go Cornwall Cornish Language Awards – a wonderful celebration of our culture in the classroom. I also attended the Global Cornish event at Westminster to celebrate and promote Cornish heritage across the world, met with community partners and MPs to discuss the visitor economy and worked with key stakeholders to secure the future of Newquay Zoo.”
We would all like to take this opportunity to show appreciation for all those who make our communities so special – the town and parish councils, volunteers and innumerable charitable organisations, each and every one of you make a real difference to our area – thank you.
Bledhen Nowydh Da! Happy New Year!
