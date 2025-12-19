THIS time of year is always a really busy one for me as we are blessed with so many community Christmas events in the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division. I am really grateful to everyone who works hard to stage these events.
In St Austell Bay Parish, it was great to meet with harbourmaster Mat to see the progress being made on the installation of the new Charlestown Harbour lock gate. I was pleased to support Charlestown Harbour Ltd’s successful bid to Cornwall Council for £656,047 from the Shared Prosperity Fund to support their own substantial investment on this critical site.
This is a truly remarkable piece of engineering and it was really interesting to watch the team at work as the gate was finally put in place. There is still a few months’ worth of work to go before the gate becomes fully functional, but this was a big milestone in achieving that goal.
In Carlyon Parish, I raised concerns from residents to Cormac when they visited the Gwallon Keas estate to go through the next stage of the highway adoption process. A final inspection will take place before adoption. So, realistically, it’ll be at least another 18 months before adoption but it depends on how fast the developer carries out remedial works.
A lot of my activity around Pentewan Valley Parish has been on raising awareness of the potential planning application on land near Tregorrick. I attended the consultation and spoke to the developers and their representatives. I encouraged the developers to engage fully with all three of the Cornwall councillors whose divisions are either part of, near or immediately adjacent to the site, as well as the wider parish and town councils.
Should you require my assistance with any matter, please email [email protected] or call 07885 277670.
