I was able to speak out about the cost of living pressures facing many of my North Cornwall constituents recently, alongside the wider challenges in our health and care system both in our Duchy and across the country. I highlighted what is often described as the ‘leaky bucket’ in our NHS, where around one in eight hospital beds could be freed up if the social care system had the capacity to support people who are medically ready to leave. Many constituents here who have visited North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, Derriford in Plymouth, or Treliske in Truro will know all too well how stretched services can feel at times. Until social care is properly fixed, the NHS will continue to face enormous strain. Its frustrating little progress has been made, but I will be sure to keep up the pressure.