THIS week we’ve had a particularly positive piece of news, with a major breakthrough for Bodmin Keep (‘Cornwall’s Army Museum’).
After months of sustained pressure on Ministers, and my meeting with Defence Minister Luke Pollard just a few weeks back, the government has now finally agreed to transfer ownership of the Keep from the Ministry of Defence to the museum trust.
This is a huge step forward for a site that holds more than 300 years of Cornish military history, which has been closed since last summer due to serious structural concerns. I’m really pleased that work is paying off, and progress has now been made. While this is not the end of the journey, it does finally allow the trust to move forward and seek funds to conduct urgent repair plans, which I’ll continue lobbying for on their behalf. I am really looking forward to continuing to work closely with them in the New Year, and am glad to see this really positive step.
I was able to speak out about the cost of living pressures facing many of my North Cornwall constituents recently, alongside the wider challenges in our health and care system both in our Duchy and across the country. I highlighted what is often described as the ‘leaky bucket’ in our NHS, where around one in eight hospital beds could be freed up if the social care system had the capacity to support people who are medically ready to leave. Many constituents here who have visited North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, Derriford in Plymouth, or Treliske in Truro will know all too well how stretched services can feel at times. Until social care is properly fixed, the NHS will continue to face enormous strain. Its frustrating little progress has been made, but I will be sure to keep up the pressure.
It was also a pleasure to visit Berrycoombe School this week in Bodmin, to congratulate Hannah on winning my Christmas card competition 2025. Choosing a winner from so many fantastic entries was no easy task, and I am incredibly grateful to every pupil who took part. If you’re interested to see Hannah’s winning design, you can see it on my Facebook page (just search ‘Ben Maguire MP’. It’s also a very useful place to keep up to date with my work in 2026 and beyond, so please do ‘follow’ to have updates delivered to your feed.
Looking ahead to the New Year now, there is so much to look forward to and so many key issues surfacing for North Cornwall in the coming months alone. In January, the Government’s proposed Family Farm Tax returns to Parliament, and I will be urging MPs from across the House to join me in voting against it once again. I’ll also be following up on feedback from North Cornwall businesses after my recent budget breakfast, as many continue to face serious pressures from rising business rates and costs.
Finally, I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone across North Cornwall I have met this year.
