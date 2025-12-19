THANK you to everyone who has contacted me this year. My office is always here to listen and help. While my team will take a short break between Christmas and the New Year, we will be back at full strength in January, and I look forward to getting straight back to work.
Christmas is a chance to pause, reflect and sleep! Westminster rarely slows down – it’s always at full pelt, but this period give us a chance to look back at what has been achieved, the challenges ahead, and the work still to do.
Although some decisions have been hard, this Labour government has been making the changes needed to fix public services and ease pressure on families. The recent Budget set a clear direction to invest where it matters most, improving NHS care, reducing borrowing, and tackling the cost of living.
Here in Cornwall, we will see real progress. The £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund will support local industries and create secure jobs. Funding for bus franchising and transport improvements will help people get to work, education, appointments, and loved ones. And Truro Health Park will become one of the first new Neighbourhood Health Centres, making it easier to access care and easing pressure on Treliske.
Nationally, these are just some of the important changes. Rail is coming back into public ownership. I will be working on the committee that scrutinises the Railways Bill in January and February and will use that to make the case for more trains, better wifi and freight rail to come back to Falmouth.
Half a million children will be lifted out of poverty through measures like removing the two child benefit cap, free school meals for an extra half a million children, free childcare and breakfast clubs. NHS waiting lists are starting to fall, with over five-million extra appointments delivered. Our Youth Guarantee will make sure every young person can access college, apprenticeships, or job support. Small and medium-sized businesses will no longer pay towards apprenticeship training for under-25s. And £39-billion for social and affordable housing, alongside abolishing Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, will give renters more security and help prevent homelessness.
But Christmas is also very hard for some. If you or someone you know needs urgent housing help, call Cornwall Council’s Housing Options on 0300 1234 161. Samaritans are available on 116 123. For urgent mental health support, call 111, option 2. The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is open 24/7 on 0808 2000 247.
Winter puts extra pressure on health services, but over 17 million vaccines were delivered this autumn, protecting patients and NHS staff. There is no shortage of flu vaccines, so if you’re eligible, I strongly urge you to get yours.
Many of us see family at Christmas. But Christmas can also magnify loneliness and is very hard if you have lost someone. That is why the work of local community groups matters so much. Truro Homeless Action Group, The Dockyard in Truro, the Salvation Army and others provide warmth and food on Christmas Day.
However you spend the festive season, I hope you find some peace, connection, and kindness. Wishing you a joyful Christmas and a hopeful New Year. Nadelik Lowen.
