WITH this recent long spell of dreary wet weather, I was cheered up by the news of a vote in the House of Commons last week when a Liberal Democrat bill requiring the government to begin negotiations on joining a bespoke customs union with the European Union was tied, with 100 MPs voting each way, leaving deputy speaker to cast the deciding vote.
Estimates put the cost of Brexit is a reduction in GDP of over six per cent. The government has finally admitted the economic damage done by the Conservatives’ Brexit deal. A bespoke EU-UK customs union would cut red tape that's burying British businesses and start turbocharging growth.
The UK is finally set to re-join the Erasmus+ student exchange scheme from 2027, another crucial step on a closer and more productive relationship with Europe. Having campaigned to ‘Remain in Europe’, seeing a closer relationship with our European neighbours so that we can stand up to Russia, China and America under Donald Trump, is something I welcome.
Whilst in Looe recently I called in to talk to Cornwall Community Foundation staff, who help local clubs and community project access grants from different pots of funding across the county.
These grants enable groups, predominately run by volunteers, to help others in our communities. This can range from baby and toddler groups, which support mums with young families, through to coffee morning for the elderly in our communities.
Many people, it seems, find volunteering gives them a real sense of purpose to their lives, as well as keeping them active.
Whilst in The Haven, where the drop-in session was being held, I chatted with the team who told me about the work they do helping run youth projects and supporting vulnerable people in the community, particularly the elderly who are isolated in their homes.
Over this festive period, we need to celebrate all our volunteers, some of whom are visible, but many of them work quietly behind the scenes, supporting individuals such as asylum seekers from Ukraine, Afghanistan or other countries ravaged by famine or war, or those suffering with poor mental health or other problems.
This festive season is always a time to reach out to family or friends that you have become estranged with over the year, or those who are isolated in our communities. There are a lot of problems in the world, and lots of people suffering within our communities, as all of us who are councillors are acutely aware.
Take time this Christmas to relax, enjoy time with family or friends, or make an effort to get out and enjoy one of the community events which are being organised near you. Spare a thought for those who will be working over the holidays, particularly those working over Christmas to keep us safe. Cornwall is a great place to live, work and play, so enjoy this festive season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.