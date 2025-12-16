WHAT does Christmas mean to you? Perhaps it’s about the family gatherings? Perhaps it’s about the parties? Perhaps it’s the presents you hope you will receive? Or perhaps it’s the time off from work and a break?
But maybe you are separated from loved ones and feel very much alone at Christmas and, with everyone else seemingly having a great time, this only exacerbates the isolation.
Of course, as we all know, Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. This must actually have happened in the summer as shepherds did not stay on the hills overnight in the winter.
But for us, far away from the action in time and place, the celebration at this time of year gives us all a big fillip of joy around the time of the shortest day of the year – December 21. From then on, the days start lengthening again and the daylight after Christmas starts increasing.
Similarly, the coming of Christ turns darkness into increasing light... and despair into hope: hope that the new year will be brighter and better than the year about to end.
But the wonderful thing for me about Christmas is that we are reminded that God, who made us all – millions of us and all different – loves each and every one of us. What amazing grace!
Christians discover this wonder and rejoice in it. So, coming together at Christmas is a time to celebrate the greatest Christmas present of all.
A joy shared is a joy doubled. So, if you don’t already do so, why not go along to one of the many services being held in all our churches around St Austell and further afield in Cornwall at this festive time? Let’s double the joy!
Wendy Earl
Reader, St Mewan Parish
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.