The second race saw the first ever victory for the now iconic Lotus marque in a Formula 1 race, with John Coombs taking the chequered flag in a Lea Francis-powered Lotus Mk8 which, while being built as a sports car, was classified as a Formula 1 car due to its engine capacity meeting the regulations. Lotus’ next victory would come in the form of a Lotus 18 driven by Stirling Moss at Monaco in 1960.