I WAS out with the dogs in the pine woodlands around the Davidstow airfield in the north of Cornwall. It’s a fascinating place that is, it must be said, quite bleak.
The airfield was built, with three runways, in 1942 during the Second World War and was used by Coastal Command until December 1945.
Although not the busiest airfield, especially with frequent fog and wind issues, it had some notable contributions to the war effort. In May and June 1944, 144 Squadron’s Bristol Beaufighters were based here, supporting the western flank of the Normandy landings. Other activities focused on air-sea rescue services.
What is really fascinating is that after the war, three Formula 1 car races were held here, including the inaugural race for Lotus. Can you imagine the current F1 circus turning up there now – it’d certainly waken Camelford up!
The first race was held in 1954 and about 20,000 people braved wind and rain to watch the race – in very different weather to the earlier F3 races held in lovely sunshine the previous year.
The second race saw the first ever victory for the now iconic Lotus marque in a Formula 1 race, with John Coombs taking the chequered flag in a Lea Francis-powered Lotus Mk8 which, while being built as a sports car, was classified as a Formula 1 car due to its engine capacity meeting the regulations. Lotus’ next victory would come in the form of a Lotus 18 driven by Stirling Moss at Monaco in 1960.
Now it’s a pretty peaceful site; the woods have been partially cleared so the view to Crowdy Reservoir is much more open now.
The aerobatics are supplied every winter’s night by the starlings undertaking their magnificent murmurations. It’s well worth a visit and includes the lovely RAF museum on the site.
