With the visa route for social care workers much tightened, and more overseas students set to return home, the fall in net-migration seems set to continue. Inconvenient news for those politicians who need it to grow to fuel their politics of fear and hate. Indeed, the real worry across many sectors – including agriculture and care work here in Cornwall - is how we will cope with the politically driven fall in migrant workers. But of course, no leading politician dares mention this.