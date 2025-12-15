Cornwall’s inclusion in the new bus franchising pilot is brilliant news. With £500,000 to redesign the network around local needs, this is an opportunity to make a bus system that works in our favour. This sits alongside the extension of the £3 fare cap plus £20-million over three years for Cornwall’s bus system. When vital routes are dropped, the impact is damaging, which is why First’s withdrawal from Cornwall was so concerning. But with this three-year settlement, Cornwall Council, in partnership with Go Cornwall, can plan ahead and secure those routes we depend on.