Sadly, we also heard recently that one of our main bus providers, First Bus, is to withdraw operations from Cornwall in February next year. Whist other operators are already engaged with picking up the routes, the government’s announcement last week of a further £20-million in funding for Cornwall was enthusiastically welcomed. Buses matter to millions of people. But 14 years of the Conservatives’ broken bus system failed countless communities and has led to a spiral of decline in bus services. This funding is a vital part of the Labour government’s plans to enact the biggest reform to the bus system in 40 years, putting power in the hands of the communities who need it most. The funding can be used to lower the prices of fares, introduce new routes and zero-emission buses, or create safer bus stops.