‘Tis the season of good cheer’ and there’s more positive news for Cornwall on the way! Two weeks ago, the Labour government announced a £50-million fund as part of the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy that’s set to benefit Cornwall significantly. Then, in the Budget, the Chancellor announced the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund – an additional £30-million to support Cornwall’s growth and core sectors. This announcement was made alongside the lifting of 10,840 Cornish children out of poverty with the removal of the two-child benefit cap; the reduction of household fuel bills by £150; and the freezing of fuel duty, prescription charges and rail fares. But last week there were two more big announcements for Cornwall on roads and on buses.
Over the course of the last 14 years, we’ve seen our roads and lanes increasingly falling into a state of disrepair. Potholes have blighted our journeys and caused no end of vehicular damage in the process. But that trend of decline is about to end. Cornwall stands to gain £221.5-million over the next four years to improve local roads, fix thousands of potholes, improve road safety, and keep communities across Cornwall better connected. The Cornish allocation includes £161-million in baseline funding and a further £60-million in incentive funding, subject to Cornwall Council demonstrating compliance with best practice in highway maintenance. Following the Budget commitment to double road maintenance funding by the end of this Parliament, Cornwall Council now has the long-term certainty it needs to plan significant upgrades and preventative maintenance—moving away from costly, short-term fixes.
Sadly, we also heard recently that one of our main bus providers, First Bus, is to withdraw operations from Cornwall in February next year. Whist other operators are already engaged with picking up the routes, the government’s announcement last week of a further £20-million in funding for Cornwall was enthusiastically welcomed. Buses matter to millions of people. But 14 years of the Conservatives’ broken bus system failed countless communities and has led to a spiral of decline in bus services. This funding is a vital part of the Labour government’s plans to enact the biggest reform to the bus system in 40 years, putting power in the hands of the communities who need it most. The funding can be used to lower the prices of fares, introduce new routes and zero-emission buses, or create safer bus stops.
During the last 18 months, this Labour government has taken tough action to stabilise inflation, promote growth and create the conditions for five consecutive interest rates reductions. We know that we have paid a political price for making these tough decisions and we still have much to do to relieve the cost-of-living crisis. But unlike previous recent governments, we simply will not shy away from setting the UK on a stable footing and providing long-term certainty for local authorities. And by maintaining a steady ship, the government is then able to allocate funds to places like Cornwall, in areas such as roads and buses that have such a direct impact on our daily lives.
