Another deeply worrying issue these last few weeks has been the prison overcrowding crisis, which is spiralling out of control. In the last three weeks alone, we’ve heard that 12 prisoners have been wrongfully released (two of whom are still at large). I recently challenged Ministers in the Commons, as well as Conservative MPs over their abysmal prison-building record, which has directly led to this national crisis. The public expects safety and competence from those in charge of our justice system, not chaos and more cover-ups. The government urgently needs to get a grip of this crisis, and put a stop to dangerous criminals being let out onto our streets ‘in error’.