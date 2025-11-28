ON Tuesday Chris McDonald, The Minister for Industry, came to Cornwall to launch the Critical Minerals Strategy, backed by £50-million of government investment.
It was exciting to show him some of the sites where mining is already beginning again: from the Camborne School of Mines, to South Crofty, Cornish Lithium at Trelavour, and British Lithium.
The Strategy is hugely important. These vital metals and minerals power communications, critical infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, transport and life sciences. Without them, industries would shut down overnight, and communities would not be able to function.
What makes this moment so exciting for Cornwall is that beneath our feet, in our granite, lie significant deposits of lithium, tin and tungsten, all essential to our modern economy. We have always known this. Cornwall once grew wealthy from mining, and while that wealth faded, the resources never disappeared. They are still there, waiting to be taken out and used again to drive the future.
As we stand, China produces and refines the majority of the critical minerals we need to make our daily lives function. That is not a secure or sustainable position for the UK to be in, especially when we have such rich deposits here at home. Crucially, we can extract these minerals in Cornwall in a much more sustainable and environmentally responsible way than many overseas producers This makes Cornish minerals better for the planet and more attractive to investors.
Cornwall has a proud mining heritage. Those skills and that instinct remain, and mining is in our blood. Critical minerals could secure many many good jobs locally, create year-round employment, generate apprenticeships and specialist skills, and support a whole network of businesses.
A major part of the Strategy is the potential to build circular supply chains here in the UK: not only mining critical minerals but also smelting and recycling them. At present, much UK-extracted tin is exported for refining and processing, which makes no sense. This government plans to close that gap and build a UK smelter. The Government is putting up £50-million to support skills, supply chains and business growth, helping the UK reach the ambition of producing at least 10 per cent of UK demand through our own domestic production, and 20 per cent through recycling.
For Truro and Falmouth, Falmouth Docks and the restoration of the freight rail line will be key to transporting the minerals efficiently and sustainably. Investment in the docks and its rail link is now more urgent than ever and will also support other opportunities in areas like floating offshore wind.
I want to keep pushing for a mining industry with strong public ownership and public benefit at its heart. This Government is committed to investing in Cornwall’s critical minerals so we can finally make the most of the riches beneath our feet. The opportunity is here, and we will lead the way once again.
