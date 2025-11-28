The Budget was also of course a major topic this week, and while there was some long-awaited good news, we are far from where we need to be. The Chancellor finally responded to our calls and confirmed a £30 million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund, following my recent meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. That’s a big win for North Cornwall’s economy and will help keep investment flowing into jobs, innovation and small business support once our Shared Prosperity Funding runs out in March. But it cannot end there. I was extremely disappointed to see no further commitment on compensation for WASPI women, despite the clear injustice they’ve faced. Nor was there any progress on scrapping the damaging Family Farm Tax, which continues to cause anxiety for farmers across our region. I’ll be sure to keep pushing, on behalf of my constituents, on both of these issues and many more.