LAST week, the Budget was announced in Parliament. I know that seeing improvements locally is the top priority for people in South East Cornwall. From supporting our critical minerals industry in places like Callington to improving our local NHS services, there are a lot of things that matter to you that the Budget will impact.
Before the Budget, the Minister for Industry, Chris McDonald MP came down to Cornwall to launch the UK Critical Minerals Strategy. Mining is part of our cultural heritage, and it is also key to our economic future. So, it's great that Cornwall is at the forefront of this strategy.
I’ve been making the case for Cornwall to be recognised, calling on the government to invest in Cornish critical minerals. The Chancellor backed that up in the Budget, recognising the skills and resources we hold by investing £30-million in Cornish industry through the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund. This will be used to fuel growth in our key sectors, with Cornwall Council being allocated the funds over 2026/27 and 2027/28.
This fantastic investment, alongside the fair funding review and the potential for future investment from the likes of the National Wealth Fund, British Business Bank and GB Energy, shows that the government is serious about unlocking good jobs and prosperity for Cornwall. I will keep working alongside the other Cornish MPs to deliver results for Cornwall. I am calling for a fairer funding model for Cornwall, based on the latest deprivation data and local need, fixing the outdated system.
I understand that what matters day to day is improving family finances for people across South East Cornwall. That’s why I welcome actions like £150 off average energy bills, minimum wage increases, funding for under-25s apprenticeships, scrapping the two-child benefit cap, and freezing prices on prescriptions as well as fuel duty and rail fares for our commuters. I will keep working with local organisations and Ministers to make sure our area receives fair and effective action.
I know first-hand that people in South East Cornwall need to have efficient, decent healthcare close to home. The Budget invests £300-million into NHS tech and commits to improving Truro Health Park. This work will support NHS staff and boost productivity, helping healthcare centres like ours here in South East Cornwall deliver quality care to more people.
Many parents have raised concerns about home to school transport, especially for our SEND children, and I am pleased to have supported families and young people on this locally. The Budget brings further support for our young people, with £5-million for school libraries so children have a quiet place to read, and an £820-million Youth Guarantee so every 18 to 21-year-old can access training or apprenticeships.
So, there is some really exciting news for us here in South East Cornwall. We are using our past to drive our future and unlock economic growth so that we have a strong economy year-round.
