Other key commitments in the Men’s Health Strategy include: Investing £3-million into community-based men’s health programmes, designed to reach those most at risk and least likely to engage with traditional services; Workplace health pilots through the Keep Britain Working Vanguard Programme to support male workers in male-dominated industries; Enhanced lung disease support for former miners, with increased investment in the Respiratory Pathways Transformation Fund in areas with significant former mining communities; Funding research to help prevent, diagnose, treat and manage the major male killers and causes of unhealthy life years in men.