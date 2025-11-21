These last few weeks have also made it clear how our high streets are in deep trouble. Latest statistics show a serious risk to Cornish pubs, cafés and restaurants, and I’ve personally met so many small business owners lately who say that rising costs are genuinely hammering their bottom line. Many are struggling just to stay afloat - which is why I’ve joined the call for an emergency cut in VAT to 15 per cent for hospitality and attractions until 2027. This would act as a £7.5-billion life raft for the high street, and could be funded through a fairer tax on big banks and their profits. Hospitality needs our support now, and needs it urgently. The government has the chance next week to act - and I’ll be pushing hard for them to do so.