RECENTLY I marked Carer's Rights Day by helping raise awareness of the rights that millions of unpaid carers have across the UK.
Many people here in North Cornwall care for loved ones without pay, and often without recognition. I’ve met carers in Bodmin, Bude, Launceston, and right across our community, and I know how essential the role is. That’s why I’ll continue pushing for real policies to support them, like raising Carer’s Allowance and expanding eligibility so more people can benefit. Every carer should feel valued, and every carer should know their rights.
I also spoke up recently on a Bovine TV debate in Parliament. This disease costs the UK £150-million every year, and far too many farmers here in Cornwall know the impact it has on their animals and livelihoods. I urged Ministers to increase investment in the vaccine rollout and support humane, science-led approaches to managing the disease. I welcome the opinion of anyone who might have something to share on this topic, so please do reach out via [email protected] to share your concerns (or any other questions, casework, or more). I’m always happy to listen, and take North Cornwall’s views up to Parliament on your behalf.
These last few weeks have also made it clear how our high streets are in deep trouble. Latest statistics show a serious risk to Cornish pubs, cafés and restaurants, and I’ve personally met so many small business owners lately who say that rising costs are genuinely hammering their bottom line. Many are struggling just to stay afloat - which is why I’ve joined the call for an emergency cut in VAT to 15 per cent for hospitality and attractions until 2027. This would act as a £7.5-billion life raft for the high street, and could be funded through a fairer tax on big banks and their profits. Hospitality needs our support now, and needs it urgently. The government has the chance next week to act - and I’ll be pushing hard for them to do so.
On that note, as the chancellor prepares her autumn statement this week, I’ve been working flat out to get North Cornwall’s priorities on the table. I’m demanding the government change course on the damaging Family Farm Tax, which could hit genuine working farms here in Cornwall incredibly hard. I’m also pressing for justice for WASPI women, after the government showed signs recently of movement under pressure. And, among many other priorities, I’m pushing for a fair and clear replacement for Cornwall’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is set to expire in March. I met the Chief Secretary to the Treasury along with other Cornish MPs to make the case for a long-term investment plan for our Duchy. I highlighted the brilliant projects SPF has supported, including Watt Electric Vehicles and the Cleaner Seas Group, and warned that any funding cliff edge would be a disaster for growth.
Until next week, take care - and, as always, please do reach out in the meantime with anything I can help with.
Comments
