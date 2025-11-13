Din Tagel: Din – Fort, Tagel – choke point
Hedhyw an hanow yw usys rag tre war’n arvor kledh Kernow. An dre ma yw leun a draow yn kever Myghtern Arthur. Mes yn termyn eus passyes, an dre ma o henwys Trevena gans an styryans “tre war an menydh”.
Yn gwiryonedh, Din tagel o hanow rag penntir orth an arvor. Dhyworth an dre, hwi a yll diyskynna an vre dhe nans gans goverik. Alena, y hyllir krambla a-hys hyns war-tu ha yet an din. Ryb an yet, yma kleudh kowrek. Ev a veu pelys dres an oos horn kyns amser Myghtern Arthur. A-dherag an yet, yma kons ynn, ha hemm yw an tagel. Dell leverys, y hylli unn marghek y dhalghenna erbynn oll an dus a Vreten.
Der an yet, y kevir an din. Dres an osow kres, kastel a veu drehevys orth an din. Lemmyn, Istorioryon a grys y hwrug Myghternedh Kernewek triga ena.
Today the name is used for a village on the north Cornwall coast. This village is full of things about King Arthur. But in past-times, it was called Trevena meaning “village on the hill”.
In truth, Tintagel was a name for a headland at the coast. From the village, you can go down the hill to a valley with a small stream. From there, one can climb along a path towards the fort’s gate.
By the gate, there is a gigantic ditch. It was dug during the Iron Age before King Arthur’s time. In front of the gate, there is a narrow causeway, and this is the choke point. It was said one knight was able to hold it against all the men of Britain.
Through the gate, one finds the fort. During the Middle Ages, a castle was built at the fort. Historians now believe Cornish kings lived there.
Courtesy of An Rosweyth. www.speakcornish.com
