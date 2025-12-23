I’ve also been proud to work alongside many local groups to help boost local campaigns and there have been some great achievements. Through strong parish council collaboration at the Community Area Partnership, support from Cornwall Councillor Kate Ewert and years of work from Safe38, funding has been secured for a pedestrian crossing in Tideford, safely connecting the village split in two by the arterial road. Liskeard Post Office has also been saved and is now under new ownership thanks to local efforts. I met with the new owner Liam to raise local concerns about the transfer and ensure a smooth transition.