ENTERING the new year gives us time to reflect on what has happened over the course of 2025 and look forward to what 2026 will bring. I’m sure we have all had our own personal ups and downs, and I wish everyone the best for the new year.
We have great communities here in South East Cornwall, and so there’s a lot to celebrate. Incredible organisations and countless volunteers bringing people together for extraordinary events and providing essential support.
This year, I have handled over 11,000 cases from constituents asking for my views on many topics, ranging from national legislation like the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to pressing local issues such as access to NHS dental care, rural broadband coverage and school transport. I have supported over 1,443 personal cases with challenges like PIP appeals, South West Water complaints, driving licence delays and housing pressures. I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to write in.
I’ve also had the pleasure of meeting with many local businesses and organisations across South East Cornwall, and was pleased to bring a cross-section of these together in a meeting with the Chancellor to Liskeard in the Summer to highlight the challenges facing our coastal and rural economy, including business rates reform, digital connectivity, skills shortages and seasonal pressures on hospitality. In Parliament, I’ve consistently raised the case for targeted support for rural and coastal businesses, and I’ve called for greater flexibility in funding and regulatory frameworks to reflect the realities of operating in areas like ours.
I’ve also been proud to work alongside many local groups to help boost local campaigns and there have been some great achievements. Through strong parish council collaboration at the Community Area Partnership, support from Cornwall Councillor Kate Ewert and years of work from Safe38, funding has been secured for a pedestrian crossing in Tideford, safely connecting the village split in two by the arterial road. Liskeard Post Office has also been saved and is now under new ownership thanks to local efforts. I met with the new owner Liam to raise local concerns about the transfer and ensure a smooth transition.
In Parliament, I am a member of several groups working with colleagues to ensure that rural challenges are heard in Westminster, like the Labour Rural Research Group and the Coastal Parliamentary Labour Party. I have been campaigning for Cornwall’s fair share of resources from the fair funding review and I am glad that this Government has done what the Tories failed to do, and accounted for the added cost of providing services in areas like ours.
I know how challenging recent years have been, and I also know the potential our communities hold. There’s still a long way to go to unlock sustainable growth here in South East Cornwall – but as we head into the new year, I’ll keep listening, keep raising your concerns in Westminster, and keep making the case for the investment and attention our part of the country deserves.
