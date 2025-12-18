Nans Jericho: Nans – valley, Jericho – personal name
what3words - ///steams.mermaids.yummy
Yma Nans Jericho dhe’n est a Breannick, ynter an dre vyghan Barkal Shop ha treth astel byghan henwys Trevellas Coombe. An rannow isel yw aswonnys ynwedh avel reow Glas po Nans Trevelles . Lemmyn an nans yw hyns koswik hebask, mes yn termyn eus passys iwysyansegys yn poos gans balweyth sten dres kansbledhynnyow, martesen milyow a vledhynnyow.
Y’n etegves kansbledhen diwedhes rann an nans a-woles o kevannedhys gans kowethyans Balweyth Sten Breow Glas hag an Stamps Jericho ena a oberas bys namna 1910. An rann a hemma a ober hwath avel Sten An Heyl Breow Glas, ow askorra gemweyth sten, a-barth gwerthji ha kresen godriger.
Y’n 1960ves diwedhes an leshanow rag Nans Jericho o ‘Nans Lowen’, pan veu formys kemeneth ena gans bagas ‘hippy’.
Jericho Valley lies to the east of St Agnes, between the hamlet of Barkla Shop and a small shingle beach called Trevellas Coombe. The lower reaches are also known as Blue Hills or Trevellas valley. The valley is now a peaceful woodland path, but it was once heavily industrialised with tin mining over hundreds, possibly thousands, of years.
In the late 1800s the lower part of the valley was dominated by the Blue Hills Tin Mining Company, and the Jericho Stamps there operated until around 1910. Part of this still runs today as the ‘Blue Hills Tin Streams’ Company, producing tin jewellery, along with a visitor shop and centre.
In the late 1960s Jericho Valley was nicknamed ‘Happy Valley’ when a group of hippies formed a commune there.
