A concert to pull at heartstrings and satisfy any curious soul is set to take place at St Petroc’s Church, Bodmin on Saturday, January 17.
A 19 piece Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s strings ensemble present an energetic, eclectic programme rich in heritage and heart.
Sink into the sublime as the orchestra serenades the audience with Tchaikovsky’s string masterpiece - a poised and sedate piece that lies at the heart of this musical tapestry.
Take a musical tour beginning along the Mediterranean coastline with, inspired by the 16th century Italian architect that the pieces get it’s name, Jenkins’ beloved Palladio.
Journey east with Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances and Skyork’s beguiling Ukrainian Melody. Afterwards, there will be a tribute to Holst which pays homage to British folk song with the charming St. Paul’s Suite.
Audiences can also enter into a galaxy of rapidly changing musical colours, exploding gestures and fleeting melodies that create the wondrous soundscape of Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.
A kind and inquisitive composition, Gershwin’s ethereal Lullaby continues the journey further and further away in a concert designed for all ages.
The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra has an international reputation for their performances.
Their world-class musicians include some of the finest players in the UK and they are renowned for taking music out of the concert halls and into the hearts of local communities.
To book tickets, visit: bsolive.com/events/serenadesandstarburstsbodmin/
