THERE is an old saying that is often repeated that simply says ‘home is where the heart is’ and when it comes to our home town of Bodmin, never has the phrase been truer.
In what has been a challenging year for some of us at NCB Radio, being able to play a part in so many fantastic moments for Bodmin have been nothing short of a privilege.
Obviously, a particular highlight was the invitation to join in with the tremendous Bodmin Feast events, which brought together a smorgasbord of local traders offering a distinct array of foods from across the world, drinks and treats.
It goes without saying that we’d like to thank Bodmin Town Council for inviting us to play a part and we look forward to events next year.
Across 2025, there have been so many events which have been incredibly well attended and enjoyed by both people from Bodmin and elsewhere.
August was a particularly excellent month in our view, with something going on every single week. All of the events were, to put it bluntly, real successes.
We particularly enjoyed Bodmin Carnival, the sports in the park day alongside Alstock and the KBSK fun in the park events.
That being said, it is also worth noting that we are currently writing this as Cornwall continues to be absolutely battered by so much rain that it makes Travis look like Pinocchio with all the lies, they must have told when they were 17.
So, it’s also possible that we’re just being slightly nostalgic for the days where we don’t have to sail our cars around the town.
More recently, we were absolutely spellbound by how many people came to attend the Bodmin Christmas lights switch on. It is perhaps indicative of not only the growth of the town but how far it has come that so many people came to enjoy the event and the adjoining Christmas market and there to be such high spirits.
As we have alluded to in previous columns, the one thing that makes us really proud to be from Bodmin is there is so many community groups all making such a devastating difference to the lives of those around them.
If we were to write a list here, we’d end up filling a phone book let alone a column so here’s just a few.
The work of KBSK at The Space continues to be a real flagbearer for the town in its work supporting not only the youth within, but the wider community.
Bodmin Age Concern has also grown exponentially across this year, with a membership and event calendar expanding faster than Father Christmas’ waistline after all those mince pies.
It was a real delight to see Equally Abled invited to turn on the Christmas lights in recognition of the fabulous work they do with those who have additional needs.
We’d like to end this reflection with some thanks and best wishes for the coming year to all of you who read our columns, listen to our shows or support us.
