This settlement changes that. It moves away from the short-term, one-year deals of the past to a long-term funding model, giving Cornwall Council the certainty it needs to plan and deliver better services. Crucially, the Fair Funding formula now recognises the realities of life in Cornwall – from the costs of remoteness to the pressures of the visitor economy. That means fairer funding for school transport, elderly care, road maintenance, and waste collection in our rural and coastal communities.