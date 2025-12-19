One of the highlights of my festive season was choosing the winner of my Christmas Card Competition. I had dozens of brilliant entries from children all across South East Cornwall, which made it so difficult to make a final decision! The winner was Joseph from Braddock C of E Primary School in East Taphouse. This design was just superb and was used for my official Christmas card, which was sent to people around our local area and colleagues in Westminster. A special shoutout to Ray, Bruno and Lilianna, who were very close runners-up. Thank you to everyone who entered the competition. It once again showed just how talented the children of South East Cornwall are.