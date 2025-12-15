Trewyns: Tre – homestead, Gwyns - wind
What 3 Words - ///cheerily.floating.imagined
Yma divers tylleryow yn Kernow gans an hanow Trewint, mes an huni yw aswonys an gwella yw desedhys ryb A30 war Woon Brenn yn Pluw Altarnonn. Trev vyghan yw, kyn feu menegys yn Lyver Dydh Breus yn 1086.
Goon Drewint yn ogas yma, hag yth yw derivys John Wesley dhe wodriga ena menowgh yn chi Digori Isbell, o sur men leel. Y’n jydh hedhyw, an chi ma yw gwithti a dhiskwedh taklow a-dro dhe John Wesley ha Methodysieth.
Heb mar, an tyller ma yw gwynsek, kepar dell yw Goon Brenn hy honan. Nyns eus tavern yn Trewint mes yma onan yn ogas dhe Bymp Bownder, Penn an Myghtern y hanow.
There are a number of places in Cornwall with the name Trewint, but the best known one is situated near the A30 on Bodmin Moor in Altarnun parish. It is a small village, although it was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086.
Trewint Downs is nearby, and it is reported that John Wesley often used to stay there, in the house of Digori Isbell, a local stone mason. Today, this house is a museum which exhibits items about John Wesley and Methodism.
Without doubt, this place is windy, just like Bodmin Moor itself. There is no tavern in Trewint but there is one nearby at Five Lanes called the Kings Head.
