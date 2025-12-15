Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
MORNING prayer - Mondays and Wednesdays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, December 21 - Carol service at 6.30pm.
Wednesday, December 24 - Christmas Communion at 9.30pm.
St Paul's Church, Upton Cross
SUNDAY, December 21 - Communion at 10am.
Retreat Centre, Rilla Mill
ON Friday, December 19, there will be carols around the crib at 5.30pm, with families and young children welcome from 4.30pm for activities and snacks.
Christmas bingo
ANOTHER very successful Christmas bingo with thanks to Julia Bath for her great organisation once again.
Over 100 people attended for the fun night with great prizes and thanks are extended to all who helped in any way, especially to Sue Davies for her delicious cakes as always.
To everyone who gave raffle and other prizes, a big thank you to our brilliant bingo caller, Kevin Gilbert with his usual humour, and to everyone who supported the event to help raise over £800 for the upkeep of the hall and Parson's Meadow.
The next hall meeting will take place on January 14 at 7pm.
Linkinhorne Parish Hall
AS funds are greatly needed for the parish hall for the repair of damage caused by water leakage, a draw is going on right now - A Lucky Square Draw, entry is £1 per square and available at the bar of the Cardon Inn at Upton Cross.
The intention is to draw it at the Caradon Inn on Saturday, January 3, which will be filmed to show total transparency of the process. Remember "you need to be in it, to win it!"
A reminder too that the defibrillator is now back outside the hall, ready and available when needed. As there is no income at the moment chairman Christine Ewings is looking to set up ‘Friends of the Defibrillator’ during 2026.
This will provide the upkeep and internet supply that costs £250 each year. If anyone is interested in supporting the funding email [email protected]
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
ON December 21 members of Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock, will be joining friends at Trevelmond to share their carol service at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
THERE will be a carol service on Sunday, December 21, at 10am.
Holy Communion will be on Wednesday, December 24, at 7pm.
Then, on Thursday, December 25, from 10am it is open church.
Finally there will be no service at Dobwalls on Sunday, December 28, but there is a benefice service at 10.30am at St Martin’s.
St Ive
Parish Church
THE united morning service at St Ive Parish Church is on Sunday, December 21, starting at 11.15am.
Tea/coffee will be served following the service.
There will be an organ recital by Jonathan Delbridge at St Ive Parish Church, on Christmas Eve morning, at 10.30am. Tickets available at the door.
Also, there will be a Christmas Eve service at St Ive Parish Church at 9pm.
On Christmas Day there will be a united service held at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10am this will be led by Rev Start Reed.
Callington/St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
On Monday, January 5, at 7.30pm the guest speaker will be Jeremy Gist, speaking on the work of 'Soup Run'. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room.
