A RESCUE dog that has been cared for at Cornwall’s RSPCA centre in St Columb for the past two years has found a loving new home in time for Christmas.
Lulu, who has spent 795 days in kennels at the William & Patricia Venton Animal Centre, has been adopted by a family who live nearby. The nine-year-old crossbreed became a favourite with staff and volunteers during her stay.
Leanne Bawden from RSPCA Cornwall said: “The team is so happy Lulu’s Christmas wish has come true.
“This beautiful girl touched everyone’s heart in so many ways. We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for sharing Lulu’s story far and wide and helped make this happy ending possible. We can’t wait to receive updates from her forever family and see Lulu absolutely living her best life.”
