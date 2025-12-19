PEOPLE talking a stroll on and around a Cornish beach over the festive period will be able to benefit from new information that has been provided on special boards.
The Friends of Par Beach have installed additional information boards with details about wildlife in the dunes at the beach and a map of a rubbing post nature trail.
Jenny Tagney, from the Friends of Par Beach, said: “Developing a series of information boards around the whole site is a long-held goal of our group to help people understand and, hopefully, treasure the rich biodiversity of Par Beach Local Nature Reserve.
“Initial funding came from the Co-op Communities Fund and our first board was sited in 2021. Since then, we have developed a further three – the wildflower meadow board was sited in 2023 and the two dunes-related boards arrived in May and November this year. The latter have been made possible thanks to funding from Making Space for Sand and specialist input from Budding Nature.
“We’ve also developed a nature trail with oak rubbing posts, mainly aimed at children. The 12 posts and recently-installed trail map information board have been made possible through funding from Magic Little Grants, a donation from the family of Maureen Smith, further funding from the Co-op Communities Fund and fundraising events like talks, quizzes and information walks.
“In addition to these, some of our group also helped develop the Time and Tide Bell information board with the national team and Cornwall Council, which was also installed in 2023.
“More boards are planned, including simple signs saying ‘Welcome to Par Beach and Local Nature Reserve’ and more detailed signs about reedbed habitat and the amazing seagrass and maerl that lie in St Austell Bay.”
A new logo sign has also been added to the group’s hut at the beach.
