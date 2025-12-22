Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “I firmly believe geothermal presents a significant opportunity for Cornwall and the wider UK. Cornwall has the expertise and the experience, and alongside the advances made in the US, there is real potential to develop this industry. “Geothermal could provide high quality local jobs and help meet the rising energy needs, and I’m delighted to be part of launching this new proposal and increasing awareness of its potential to make a difference.”