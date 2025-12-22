CORNWALL is looking to lead the way on developing the UK Geothermal sector following the launch of a new proposal.
The plans, shaped by Cornwall Trade and Investment, aim to build on the innovations made in the US that have revolutionised deep geothermal, making it significantly more financially viable and increasing the energy outputs from wells.
Geothermal energy has the benefit of providing both renewable power and heat, and can also be combined with the extraction of lithium. It can generate more than 2 GW power at 4.5km which would supply around six million homes.
Geothermal can deliver consistent baseload power, unlike wind and solar, which are only operational in the right conditions. It is therefore scalable, making it a potentially significant contributor to for the UK’s future energy needs. The UK’s demand for power is only set to increase, in particular with the growing need for AI and datacentres.
The proposal for a UK FORGE Programme, Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, was launched at Eden Geothermal on December 19 with support from MPs Perran Moon, Jayne Kirkham and Noah Law alongside individuals from across industry. The programme aims to pull together industry, buyers and government to shape a full business case for investment into the sector, and harness the potential of geothermal energy across the UK.
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “I firmly believe geothermal presents a significant opportunity for Cornwall and the wider UK. Cornwall has the expertise and the experience, and alongside the advances made in the US, there is real potential to develop this industry. “Geothermal could provide high quality local jobs and help meet the rising energy needs, and I’m delighted to be part of launching this new proposal and increasing awareness of its potential to make a difference.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall’s heritage in working underground has shaped the Cornish nation and the renewed need for critical minerals and mining is bringing these industries back.
“The incredible natural capital beneath us also allows us access to geothermal energy. Cornwall has the ability to contribute meaningfully to the UK’s growing demand for energy in a responsible way that brings value to our communities and I hope the opportunities for a growing UK Geothermal industry are realised.”
Piers Guy, Clean Energy sector lead, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Economic Forum, said: “UK policy is focused on nuclear power providing almost all of our clean baseload (24/7) power, but this proposal for UK Geothermal presents an opportunity for an alternative approach.
“The hot rocks beneath our feet can also provide round-the-clock power, cost competitive with nuclear, as well as heat for homes and businesses. For regions, this localised, scalable solution can provide welcomed skilled jobs and onsite heat and power for homes and businesses. It also has the potential to provide flexibility to support the local grid and energy system.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly said: “I am excited by the career opportunities being created here for our young people. No longer are the jobs in our geo-resources sector dangerous and dirty. Our university and college campuses are ready and able to train the engineers, geologists, technicians, geophysicists and all the other specialists needed to support both the geothermal and mining sector.”
Gus Grand, CEO of Eden Geothermal said: “Since 2023 the Eden Project has been heating its biomes, growing point plant nursery and education centre, and offices with heat sourced from geothermal energy. Our 5.3km well was the first deep geothermal well to come online in the UK since 1986, so we were delighted to host the launch of the UK FORGE proposal.
The opportunities with geothermal are real, and the impressive advancements made in the US increase the commercial viability of deep geothermal.”
Cornwall is home to the UK’s most advanced deep geothermal projects and both the South West and North East of England have significant geothermal potential.
UK Geothermal projects have stalled in the past due to high costs, long drilling times and modest outputs – it took around 100 days to drill 3.5km at the Eden Geothermal site and United Downs. But the significant innovations made in the US increase the viability to harnessing UK Geothermal – this year FERVO, a US geothermal company drilled to 4.8km in just 16 days.
The proposal for UK FORGE sets out the opportunity for UK Geothermal and seeks support for research and development of a full business case.
