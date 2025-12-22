VEHICLE users heading into Plymouth from Cornwall are being warned to slow down as a major change to the speed limit on the A38 comes into force from Monday, December 22, aimed at tackling a stretch of road with a troubling collision record.
A new 60mph speed limit is now enforceable in both directions on the A38 between Marsh Mills and the Tamar Bridge, replacing the previous 70mph limit. The reduction applies to a five-mile section of the Plymouth Parkway and forms part of a targeted safety scheme to reduce serious injuries and deaths.
The warning follows a safety review by National Highways, which found the collision rate on this stretch of road is double the national average. Between 2020 and 2024, there were 157 collisions on the route, resulting in 226 injuries, figures described by police as “far too high”.
Officers say the new limit supports the Vision Zero South West strategy, which aims to eliminate fatal and life-changing injuries on the region’s roads. While some drivers may initially take time to adjust, police say the lower limit is backed by clear safety evidence and will be enforced.
New 60mph signs have been installed on roadside verges and bridges between Marsh Mills interchange and the Tamar Bridge over recent weeks, alongside updated road markings and electrical works. With all signage now in place, the reduced limit is fully active.
Jack Mason, National Highways safety manager, said the change was necessary due to the volume of traffic and the history of collisions.
“This is a very busy stretch of road, carrying around 60,000 vehicles a day, similar to a motorway,” he said. “Our aim is to reduce the high number of injury collisions seen here.”
National Highways added even small increases in speed significantly raise the risk of serious injury or death.
