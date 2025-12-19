VISITORS can step into Shadow Lounge, an all-new immersive experience where Bodmin’s voices and untold myths awaken through shadow, sound and spoken word on February 20 and 21.
Guided by wireless headsets, audiences move through flickering light within the ancient walls of St Petroc’s, as local memories and tales are transformed into living myths.
Created by Rob Mennear (Artistic Director, GRIT Productions), supported by intoBodmin and funded by Experience Bodmin, Shadow Lounge features spoken word by Robbie Gillett, large-scale paper-cut silhouettes by Jess Marlton and an original sound score by award winning composer Matthew Thomason.
A multi sensory journey rooted in community, place and imagination, Shadow Lounge offers a powerful new way to experience storytelling in Cornwall’s beating heart.
To book tickets, visit: intobodmin.co.uk/events/
