THE jobcentre in St Austell is celebrating a year of achievements, having helped hundreds of people into work and strengthened ties with businesses.
The team at the centre, which has hosted jobs fairs and launched a project for young people, is committed to creating further opportunities in the year ahead.
A spokesperson said: “It’s been a fantastic year for our jobcentre. We’ve worked hard to connect jobseekers with employers and make sure businesses find the right people. From on-site recruitment events to packed jobs fairs – both online and in person – we’ve seen real success.
“Our specialist events for young people and those over 50 have been a highlight, and our partnerships with local businesses mean we can match people to jobs faster and more effectively.”
The Brighter Future Project, designed to support young people who are NEET (not in education, employment or training), was launched this year.
The five-week programme featured practical workshops, confidence-building sessions and real-world experiences in partnership with People Hub, Cornwall Council and local employers.
Participants visited businesses, including M Power, where they learned about Cornwall’s engineering heritage, and the White River care home, where they gained hands-on experience in community care. The programme ended with a celebration at Chi Austell in the town centre.
