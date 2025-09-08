A NATIONAL Lottery grant of around £250,000 has been given to a skills training centre in Cornwall.
MPower Kernow CIC (community interest company), based in St Blazey, says it is delighted to receive the funding for its project to train people in skills required by various industries in the county.
MPower Kernow CIC (community interest company) launched its initiative in 2021 with the aim of addressing a technical skills shortage in Cornwall and since then a range of stakeholders have been brought in to help make the enterprise a success.
Founder and chief executive Duncan Mitchell said: “MPower Kernow CIC has been developing a not-for-profit technical training centre based at St Blazey Railway Yard.
“Our mission is to deliver skills for Cornish industry through practical engineering and construction training for young people, especially those who are NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), neurodiverse or from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We’ve transformed a semi-derelict site into a functioning facility, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and the incredible generosity of our community. Local individuals and small businesses have worked alongside national companies to help us build something truly special.
‘The money from the National Lottery Community Fund could hardly have come at a better time. We are planning to have our first intake of trainees next month. These will include young people who are not in education, employment or training, and some with special needs.
“It is our objective to use our specialist expertise and facility to equip those whom the traditional education system has not served well, with the skills that will help them into well-paid, rewarding jobs in the engineering sector.
“The funding provided by the National Lottery, together with the enormous support we have received from so many major players, will enable us to play our role in helping people to meet the demands of the future.”
