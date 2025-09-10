YOUNG footballers in Saltash are set to enjoy a boost to their facilities following the installation of brand-new removable goalposts at their Warfelton Field ground.
The new goalposts were unveiled recently by Saltash Town Mayor, Councillor Rachel Bullock, and are already being hailed as a major improvement for the five Saltash United Juniors teams who regularly use the ground.
The equipment replaces the old, rusting posts on the bottom pitch, which had reached the end of their service.
Unlike the previous fixed structures, the new goalposts will allow the club to better preserve the goalmouths over the course of the season, reducing wear and tear on the most heavily used areas of the pitch. The change is expected to help maintain better playing conditions for young footballers year-round.
The purchase was funded partly by Saltash Town Council and partly by donations received following the passing of Mr Gue, a well-known figure in the local community, who had asked all money raised at his funeral be given to Saltash United Juniors.
His son, Martyn, who is a committee member at the club, said the decision to contribute towards the new equipment was a fitting tribute.
“It’s with great pleasure the club have used the money raised at dad’s funeral to contribute to a new set of goals that, hopefully, will last for many years to come,” he said. “As a family, we know he would be very happy to know hundreds of Saltash players will benefit from this.”
The installation of the new goals was also made possible through the support of Wayne Hambly from South West Surfacing, who generously provided the labour to install the goal anchors free of charge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.