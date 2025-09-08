A YOUNG man from South East Cornwall has shown that determination and resilience can overcome even the toughest of setbacks, after finally realising his dream of serving in the Royal Navy.
In 2022, Joshua Hopson from Torpoint successfully passed the ‘Candidate Preparation Course’ and was due to join HMS Raleigh on November 28. However, just two weeks before his entry date, he received devastating news that he was medically ruled out and would never be able to serve.
For many, such a blow would have marked the end of the journey. For Josh, it was just the start. He turned to the Military Preparation College for Training Plymouth, where for two years he trained alongside others chasing similar dreams.
Hearing stories of recruits who had reapplied successfully reignited his determination – and he resolved to try again.
What followed was a gruelling three-year battle of repeated applications, setbacks and sheer patience. Then, on February 10 this year, Josh finally walked through the gates of HMS Raleigh to begin his training – the moment he had fought so hard to achieve.
Not only did he successfully complete his course, but Josh’s perseverance was recognised in an extraordinary way when he passed out in front of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, an honour experienced by only a handful of recruits.
His pride did not end there. On June 13, Josh returned to his hometown to take the salute at the Torpoint Civic Parade. For the young recruit, standing before his community as a serving member of the Royal Navy was an emotional milestone. He later joined a VE Day remembrance ceremony, paying tribute to those who served before him.
Josh’s determination has not only secured his own future, but he hopes his achievements will act as an inspiration to young people in Torpoint who dare to chase their ambitions, no matter the obstacles.
