A BEER festival in Cornwall that raises thousands of pounds for charity will be running once again this year but with an additional feature.
St Austell Brewery has announced its Celtic Beer Festival will be taking place on Saturday, November 22, and that, for the first time, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a preview night, on Friday, November 21, which will offer a behind-the-scenes experience at the brewery.
The annual beer festival, which features live music, has been running at the brewery in St Austell for more than two decades.
This year’s festival will include more than 100 beers from breweries across the South West and further afield.
All proceeds from ticket sales go to the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust, which supports charities, good causes and individuals in need. Last year’s festival raised more than £12,000, with over 1,300 people at the event.
The new preview night will offer a relaxed evening for people to sample brews and meet the brewery’s brewing team.
Early bird Saturday tickets went on sale on September 5. All remaining tickets, including for the preview night, will be available from 11am on Friday, September 19.
A brewery spokesperson said: “Thanks to the generosity of individuals, communities, pubs and organisations, the charitable trust raised over £145,000 last year with every penny going back into local communities where it’s needed most. With the addition of the new preview evening, this year’s festival aims to raise more than ever for this vital cause.”
In another charitable venture, Nicholson’s Pubs are partnering with St Austell Brewery on a new initiative to support Social Bite, a charity and social business working to end homelessness.
Throughout September, 5p from every pint of Nicholson’s Pale Ale – which is brewed by St Austell Brewery and sold exclusively in Nicholson’s pubs – will be donated to Social Bite.
