CORNWALL’s biggest annual charitable beer festival has raised £12,000.
More than 1,300 people went along to the latest day-long Celtic Beer Festival in St Austell Brewery's Victorian cellars.
The festival, which featured live music, had five bars offering more than 100 beers from over 50 UK breweries who donated their beer.
The event was raising funds for the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust, which supports causes across the South West.
Since its launch in 2003, the charitable trust has raised more than £1-million, aiding organisations and individuals in need.
In 2024 alone, the trust donated more than £95,000 to various causes, including youth mental health services, the air ambulance and families requiring support or equipment.
The Celtic Beer Festival, the latest of which was held towards the end of November, remains the trust’s flagship fundraising event, alongside various other efforts from pub teams and individuals.
Brewing director Georgina Young said: “The 23rd Celtic Beer Festival was a highlight in our calendar where we all got together to celebrate every wonderful style of beer out there, from porters to sours, lagers to seaweed-salted bitters. There was something new for everyone to try.
“What’s more, it was all for a great cause, with the money raised going back to brilliant causes across the South West via our charitable trust.”
The trust accepts applications from across the South West, from Cornwall to Somerset, all year-round. It is now encouraging individuals and charities across the region to apply for grants to kickstart their year.
Examples of where the money has helped in past years include funding home equipment needed for people with disabilities, as well as buying an adaptive surf wheelchair for a small water charity in Bude.
Those interested in applying for a grant from the trust can do so by visiting staustellbrewery.co.uk/charitable-trust/