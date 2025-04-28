FUN and fundraising featured in the St Austell area over the Easter period.
St Austell Town Council staged an Easter Fun Day in Poltair Park.
After the event, the council posted: “We had a fantastic day at our Easter Fun Day, with almost 200 people entering our Easter egg hunt.
“Thank you so much to Wheal Martyn for providing clay workshops, Esther for providing facepainting and Bouncin’ Buddies for the bouncy castle.”
Meanwhile, St Austell Inner Wheel ran a fundraising tombola at Par Garden Centre.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Lots of Easter eggs were up for grabs and just over £500 was raised for our president’s charities, Cornwall Air Ambulance #Heli II and the Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre.”