CORNWALL’S wildest banger rally returns on Saturday, May 10 to raise vital funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance (CAA).
Cornball25 will see participants donning fancy dress, driving anything from beat-up bangers to souped-up cars, and tackling a day full of daft challenges, scenic routes and guaranteed laughs, all in aid of a brilliant cause.
Organised by the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge team, the event is similar to a treasure hunt, and is designed to be a one-day replica of the international banger rally, which this year will take ralliers on a trip to Vienna in September. It is not a race or a timed event, it is simply an adventure for everyone in Cornwall.
Starting at Ayr Holiday Park in St Ives, cars will be sent off every 60 seconds from around 9am, covering a couple of hundred miles before returning in time for dinner and prize giving at St Ives Rugby Club from 6.30pm. The route and challenges are kept secret until registration starts the night before.
Participants can compete in any car they desire, a banger, a classic, motorbike or their daily driver. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged for all participants and the aim is to raise money for the event’s chosen charity - Cornwall Air Ambulance’s #heli2 appeal.
One of the organisers, Sarah Hart, said: “I’m really excited about this year’s event. There will be the usual shenanigans of singing songs and challenges on the journey, we’ve also got some local businesses involved who want to come and play with us that we pass along the route.
“It’s going to be a full-on day. We’ve got 46 teams taking part this year, 14 more than last year which is brilliant. People are coming as far away as Rugby in Warwickshire and Essex to join in and raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.”
“Cornball is for those who want to play along, raise money for charity and have some fun. The event gives people a good idea as to what we’re all about and how we inject fun wherever we go. We’re all doing it to make people smile while raising money for charity. We had an awful lot of fun on last year’s rally and we raised £6,000 for the CAA.”
As well as at the start line in St Ives, members of the public will also get the chance to see the ralliers at Marazion between 1pm to 2pm, where further challenges are expected to take place.
The Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge’s international rally returns in September when Vienna or Bust will see a convoy of knackered cars travel to Austria. Last year’s event, which took ralliers on a week-long journey across Europe from Charlestown to Croatia, raised over £55,500 for various charities.
To make a donation to the Cornball25 JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/team/cornball25?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL
For more information on Cornball 25, visit: www.facebook.com/events/777015524614817