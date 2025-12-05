Today, 41 MPs represent both Labour and the Co-operative Party, and our Labour manifesto contained cooperative policies which are now being made law. One of these policies is community energy, where groups can set up local renewable energy assets, such as wind turbines, that they can all benefit from. Money from the new public energy company, GB Energy, will be invested in energy schemes for communities and local councils. Another is community ownership; the upcoming Devolution and Communities Bill will give communities the right of first refusal to collectively purchase and manage assets such as halls, churches, or pubs when they come up for sale. This is already happening in Cornwall. I recently attended a meeting in Ponsanooth where residents are working to buy their local pub, which would otherwise be closed.