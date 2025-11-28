In another one of Cornwall's "Core" sectors, I believe immediate investment should be mobilised, to help establish a new Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP). Just as with the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund, the LVEP should be run for the industry by the industry and properly governed and run by experts, –not ‘Jacks of all Trades’ or County Hall bureaucrats. This team needs to get off the ground and build a sustainable funding model which has the financial firepower to invest in projects that benefit the visitor economy as a whole across Cornwall.