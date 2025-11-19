The Reverend managed to avoid a spell in Bodmin Gaol, but was back in court in 1863, this time in Liskeard. A levy had previously been made on his property and removed from the vicarage by William Murrary, an officer of the Sheriff of Cornwall. A large quantity of the goods was then sold at an auction held in the Bell & Commercial Inn in Church Street. The vicar stood accused of not surrendering to Murray twenty-six ounces of silver, but the case failed when the jury heard the defence that the silver had in fact ‘belonged to the Communion Service of the Church’.