THE leisure centre in St Austell is providing a warm and welcoming space this winter to help people combat the cold and loneliness.
The centre, run by GLL, is taking part in the Warm Welcome Space campaign and providing a free hot drink to those wishing to escape the cold on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1pm to 3pm.
GLL community sports manager Karen Edmond said: “We’re delighted to be playing our part in such an important and widespread initiative.
“Our St Austell Leisure Centre cafe is a good place to chill out, enjoy a refreshing drink and meet new people. Come along, relax and enjoy the environment.”
The campaign’s aim is to provide community spaces where friendships can be forged in a warm, safe, comfortable environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.