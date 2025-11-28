A QUILT aiming to help change the narrative around suicide and mental health is going on display in a town centre in Cornwall.
The Cornwall Speak Their Name Suicide Memorial Quilt was created by people in the county during the summer and each square is a personal memorial to a loved one lost to suicide.
Holy Trinity Church in the centre of St Austell will be hosting the quilt from 1pm on Wednesday, December 3, until midday on Thursday, December 11, and relevant literature will be available alongside the display.
The timing of the hosting means the quilt will be on display when the annual Tree of Light service, which gives people the opportunity to remember loved ones who have died in all circumstances, takes place outside the church on Monday, December 8, at 6.30pm.
Val Ribbons, quilt project lead for Cornwall Speak Their Name, said: “Cornwall is the 11th county to create a quilt and our Cornwall quilt was blessed at Truro Cathedral during the service of reflection for those bereaved by suicide in September.
“Thereafter, all the quilts in the Speak Their Name initiative were exhibited together for the first time in October for World Mental Health Day at the Houses of Parliament in an extremely emotive and impactful display which lasted a week. Those families whose loved ones are represented on the quilt were invited to a private viewing.
“Speak Their Name quilts are displayed individually in their respective counties in an effort to change the narrative around suicide and mental health from one of stigma, isolation and secrecy to one of openness, understanding and hope.”
Meanwhile, the Tree of Light, which will stand outside the St Austell church, is a separate initiative organised by the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay offering the chance to remember all loved ones who have died.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Each light on the tree is placed there in memory of a loved one, who will be especially missed as the rest of the family celebrates Christmas.
“You are invited to dedicate a light on the tree and make a donation, in memory of a loved one. All the names of those being remembered are included in a book of remembrance. This will be on view in the church. The money raised will support Cornwall Hospice Care and other local charities.
“The lights will be switched on following a special family service, with Mount Charles Band, at 6.30pm on Monday, December 8.
“To make a donation (a minimum of £5 for each name remembered) and shine a light in memory of a loved one, you can telephone, using a debit or credit card. Please call Rowett Insurance on 01726 61811 (option 1) and ask for Jane Marshall.
“If you would like to know more about the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay, please speak to Lewis Kelly on 07852 396826.”
This is the 21st year the club has organised the Tree of Light. Last year, the club reported that £697 was raised.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.