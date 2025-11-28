BROADCASTER Petroc Trelawny and musician Richard Sisson will be hosting a quiz night to raise funds for an annual festival held in Cornwall.
The two personalities will be on the stage at Fowey Town Hall on Friday, December 5, providing music, brain teasers, quizzes and conversation in support of the 2026 Du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival.
Brenda Daly, director of the festival, said: “Petroc Trelawny and Richard Sisson are both huge talents in their own right and to have both of them on stage together in Fowey is amazing.
“We hope as many people as possible will come along and support what is undoubtedly a great opportunity to have some quizzing fun in the company of stars.”
To book tickets, which cost £12 each, visit www.foweyfestival.com
