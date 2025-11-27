THE Cornish language is to receive the same status as the other Celtic languages of the United Kingdom.
The government has ruled the Cornish language will be protected through part three of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. Cornish had previously been covered by part two of the Charter and had been the only Celtic language in the UK not covered by the more extensive part three.
Mebyon Kernow, the party for Cornwall, is now calling on the government to work with the Cornish people to better support and promote their national language.
Mebyon Kernow party leader, Cllr Dick Cole, said: “It is really positive news that the Government has confirmed that Cornish will be covered by Part Three of the Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.
“It means that Cornish will have the same status as the other Celtic languages of the United Kingdom – Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish – and I would like to pay tribute to everyone who has campaigned for these greater protections for Cornish.”
Mebyon Kernow deputy leader, Cllr Loveday Jenkin, added: “It is great news that Cornish has parity with Welsh, Irish and Scottish Gaelic through the European Charter and I look forward to more investment in the language. But Cornish remains the only Celtic language that has no bespoke protections in UK law. It is my hope that today’s announcement will lead to Ministers bringing forward government-sponsored legislation for Cornish, similar to language laws already passed in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”
Mr Cole added: “The priority must now be for the government to work with the people of Cornwall to better support and promote our national language.
“And we must build on this status to ensure that Cornish nationhood is better reflected in all aspects of the governance of the UK, which needs to include a meaningful Celtic-style devolution settlement.”
