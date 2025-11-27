Mebyon Kernow deputy leader, Cllr Loveday Jenkin, added: “It is great news that Cornish has parity with Welsh, Irish and Scottish Gaelic through the European Charter and I look forward to more investment in the language. But Cornish remains the only Celtic language that has no bespoke protections in UK law. It is my hope that today’s announcement will lead to Ministers bringing forward government-sponsored legislation for Cornish, similar to language laws already passed in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”