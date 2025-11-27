CINEMA fans across the South West are being promised an early chance to see the critically acclaimed new feature by Cornwall’s BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin.
Rose of Nevada is a ghostly time-slip drama starring George MacKay (For Those in Peril, 1917), Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat, Masters of the Air) alongside Francis Magee and Cornwall-based Edward Rowe and Mary Woodvine.
It is the third full-length film to be written, directed, shot on 16mm using a Bolex clockwork camera and edited by Newlyn-based Jenkin and like his previous features – Bait and Enys Men – makes major use of Cornish coastal locations.
The new film is not due for official UK and Ireland-wide release by BFI Distribution until April 24 next year, but plans are currently being finalised for Mark to host a series of advance Q&A screenings in Cornwall and at other West Country cinemas starting immediately after the Easter 2026 weekend.
Mark said: “It’s fantastic that Rose of Nevada premiered in Venice and has since gone on to screen at a host of international festivals but it’s really important for me that Cornish and regional audiences get the chance to see it as soon as possible and so I’m excited to be personally taking the movie out to local cinemas ahead of the official release.”
The film’s title is that of a fishing boat which reappears in its old, now distressed, harbour 30 years after it and its crew were lost at sea in a storm. Villagers who remember better times, take it as a sign the Rose of Nevada needs to go out again and perhaps change the community’s fortunes.
Jobless young father Nick (George MacKay) and enigmatic drifter Liam (Callum Turner) sign up for the trip with captain Murgey (Francis Magee). But when they return, satisfied with a hold full of fish, time has slipped, the harbour is bustling and they are greeted as if they are the original crew.
Dates of the South West previews are still awaiting confirmation, but the tour is expected to take in around 12 cinemas. Rose of Nevada is produced by Denzil Monk for Bosena.
The film was developed with Film4 and co-financed by the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) and Film4.
